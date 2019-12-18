Suspect taken into custody after being barricaded inside residence with grandson: HPD
HOUSTON - A suspect has been taken into custody after being barricaded in a home in southeast Houston with a child that is reported to be his grandson.
SWAT officers were able to rescue the child from the residence located in the 8000 block of Bendell and reunite him with his mother.
The 39-year-old suspect remained in the residence but was later taken into custody without incident.
