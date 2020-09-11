Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought in north Houston hit-and-run that injured victim crossing street

Houston
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street in north Houston.

The incident occurred around 7:17 p.m. August 25 as the victim was walking across the 7200 block of Jensen Drive.

According to Crime Stoppers, a white Lincoln Town Car struck the victim, and the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken jaw.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.   