Suspect in custody following three deadly shootings across SW Houston

Houston police say a suspect is now in custody following a series of shootings that left three people dead and one injured on the southwest side of the city.

According to the Houston Police Department, triple murder suspect Joshua Kelsey, 35, was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Thursday following a short pursuit.

Police said late Wednesday night they believed three shootings on the southwest side of the city were related.

Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Rd. around 8:15 p.m. One person was deceased and one wounded. Police say Kelsey also stole a vehicle.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Kelling St. around 8:36 p.m. for a fatal shooting. One victim was dead when the officers arrived.

Another shooting in the 13500 block of Hooper Rd. resulted in the death of a man. Officers say the victim was dead upon arrival.

Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives.

Advertisement