Suspect identified in crash that killed 2 women, baby

Authorities have identified the man charged in a crash that killed three people in northwest Harris County.

Gregory Smith, 30, is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash Wednesday at the intersection of Antoine Drive and the North Sam Houston Parkway East Feeder Road. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived.

According to Pct. 4, Smith was driving and failed to stop at a red light, causing him to strike two other vehicles.

Officials say a grandmother, her daughter, and her infant grandson were killed when their minivan caught fire and exploded after the crash with Smith.

Four other people, including Smith, were taken to the hospital.

Smith is currently hospitalized and under arrest.