Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Bellaire High School shooting

A suspect in the deadly shooting of a Bellaire High School student has been charged with manslaughter, the city manager's office confirmed.

According to police, a 16-year-old student was shot at the school around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The student was taken to the hospital but later passed away.

When officers arrived, the shooter had fled the scene. Bellaire police began searching for the suspect with the help of Houston ISD police and West University police.

Around 7:30 p.m., Bellaire police arrested a suspect and a second person in connection to the case.

The Houston Independent School District has canceled classes for Bellaire High School students on Wednesday, however, staff members are being asked to report to campus. Classes will resume on Thursday.

HISD says grief and crisis counselors will be available on campus. Extra officers will also be at the school.