Surfside resident to ride out Tropical Storm Beta

Some residents to ride out Tropical Storm Beta

FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff has the latest on conditions in Galveston ahead of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Beta.

GALVESTON, Texas - A tropical storm warning is in effect for much of the area as Beta pushes closer to the Texas coast. 

On Sunday, a storm surge was noticeable in coastal towns near the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to roughly five feet in some areas.

Large waves caused damage to the 61st Pier in Galveston. Portions of the pier fell into the Gulf.

Voluntary evacuations have been issued in Brazoria, Matagorda, and Galveston Counties.

“We will see a combination of the surge, combination of the rain, and combination of the high tide,” said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry. “This could give us as much of 3-4 feet over the road.”

Despite a voluntary evacuation order in Surfside, many people are staying for Tropical Storm Beta.

“We’re on stilts,” said Tony Durbin a Surfside resident. “That’s what it’s for. We’re riding this one out probably.”

Forecasters believe the storm’s most significant impacts will be felt along the Texas coast. Some areas could receive more than a foot of rain.

“It is what it is,” said Durbin. “You just have to keep a close eye on it.”