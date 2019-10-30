Subway singer with 'angelic voice' declines recording contract

The woman whose voice captured the hearts of millions after a video of her singing an opera aria at a subway station in Los Angeles declined a recording contract with Grammy-nominated music producer Joel Diamond.

The video of Emily Zamourka was captured by a Los Angeles Police Department officer at the Metro Purple line in Koreatown. The video posted to the department's social media platforms in late September with the caption "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."

Zamourka's elegant singing pipes caught the attention of Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino and was invited to perform at the grand opening of Little Italy in San Pedro.

Shortly after, Zamourka became connected to Diamond who has produced 36 Gold and Platinum recordings. He has worked with a wide array of artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Andrew Dice Clay, Jay-Z, Ray J, Tom Jones, and Sister Sledge.

Zamourka declined a paid singing gig in Japan, Diamond's offer to replace her stolen violins and a recording contract.

She was offered two tracks by Diamond, but they were not fitting to her style, souces close to the Zamourka said.

Her sources also reported she has not collected any money from her GoFundMe page that has raised more than $80,000.