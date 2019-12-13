Students evacuated at Texas City High School after bomb threat
article
TEXAS CITY, Texas - All evening activities at Texas City High School have been canceled as law enforcement officers sweep the campus because of a bomb threat.
Texas City ISD received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding the threat.
As a precautionary measure, students have been evacuated and officers are doing a search of the area and building.
Police are not allowing people into the area.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.