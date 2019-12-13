Expand / Collapse search

Students evacuated at Texas City High School after bomb threat

Texas City
FILE: Texas City High School

TEXAS CITY, Texas - All evening activities at Texas City High School have been canceled as law enforcement officers sweep the campus because of a bomb threat.

Texas City ISD received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding the threat.

As a precautionary measure, students have been evacuated and officers are doing a search of the area and building.

Police are not allowing people into the area.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.