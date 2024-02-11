Storm Alert Day: Tornado watch for Harris County including Houston and multiple counties surrounding

As of 9:15 AM, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston/Galveston, Texas, has issued a Tornado Warning. It indicates the potential for severe thunderstorms to produce tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm was moving east at 40 mph over Anderson at 8:49 AM, according to the NWS. It poses a significant threat to people and property in Anderson. Residents should take immediate action to protect themselves and their families.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for southeastern Texas affecting counties Greenvine, Wesley, Austin, Colorado, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Waller and Washington. This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Cleveland, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Eagle Lake, Hempstead, Houston, Liberty, Livingston, Prairie View, Sealy, Shepherd, The Woodlands, Waller, and Weimar.

Residents in these areas should seek shelter immediately and follow the instructions provided by local authorities.

The NWS urges everyone to stay vigilant and to follow the guidance of local authorities. It is crucial to heed any evacuation orders or warnings issued during this time. Remember, your safety is the top priority.