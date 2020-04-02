Stocks fight for direction after record jobless claims

U.S. equity markets swung between tiny gains and losses Thursday morning as investors assessed a record number of first-time unemployment filings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points, or 0.05 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27 percent and 0.11 percent respectively. The gyrations come after all three of the major averages opened the second quarter with losses of 4.4 percent on Wednesday.

Initial jobless claims rose to 6.648 million in the week ended March 28, according to the Labor Department, exceeding the 3.5 million that were expected as the pandemic brings the U.S. economy to a standstill. The number shattered an all-time high of 3.3 million filings set only last week. The March jobs report will be released on Friday.

COVID-19 has infected at least 216,700 people in the U.S. and killed 5,137, according to the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. More than 8,600 people in the country have recovered.

Looking at the markets, West Texas Intermediate crude oil soared by 9.65 percent to $22.27 per barrel after President Trump predicted a quick resolution to the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and China said it would begin filling up its reserves.

Shares of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Continental Resources were among the beneficiaries ahead of Friday’s meeting between Trump and executives from the industry.

Meanwhile, the heavily beaten down airlines industry gained despite Trump saying he is considering grounding domestic flights to so-called hotspots.

Dow component Boeing rallied after The Wall Street Journal reported the planemaker will offer early retirement and buyouts to all of its employees.

Elsewhere, lenders for movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings hired restructuring lawyers as the company faces default risk from having to shut down its theaters due to the pandemic.

On the earnings front, Walgreens Boot Alliance reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results and remains on track to meet its full-year profit forecast.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla was in focus as investors awaited the release of its first-quarter delivery and production numbers.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasurys continued to gain, flattening the yield curve. The 10-year yield was down 4.9 basis points at 0.586 percent.

European markets were lower, with Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC down 0.15 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively, while Germany’s DAX fell 1.3 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.37 percent while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.69 percent and 0.84 percent, respectively.

