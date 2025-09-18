Stanton Optical faces fraud allegations from franchise owners, 9 Houston locations closing

The Brief Stanton Optical is facing a lawsuit from franchise owners nationwide, accusing the company of fraudulent practices and a "bait and switch" scheme regarding franchise agreements. Nine Stanton Optical locations in Houston have closed as part of a revolt against the corporate headquarters, with owners alleging forced rebranding and threats of withdrawn support. The lawsuit also questions the legitimacy of telemedicine practices, claiming some eye doctors falsely reported conducting thousands of exams weekly, prompting complaints to state attorneys general and the FTC.



Stanton Optical, a major optical retailer, is facing serious fraud allegations from franchise owners nationwide, leading to the closure of nine locations in the Houston area.

What we know:

Nine Stanton Optical locations in Houston have shut their doors amid a growing revolt against the company's corporate headquarters in Florida. Stores, like the one in Spring, have been emptied, with a sign thanking the community for its support over the years.

"Thank you for your support. This location has permanently closed as of 9/10/2025. We are deeply grateful to the community for your trust and loyalty over the years. For questions about your prescriptions, pending orders, or other services, please visit www.stantonoptical.com or call 877-518-5788. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your vision care journey."

Fraud Allegations

Franchise owners have filed a lawsuit against Stanton Optical's corporate headquarters, accusing the company of fraudulent practices. The lawsuit claims a "bait and switch" scheme misled owners about franchise agreement terms.

Rebranding Pressure

Owners allege they were forced to invest tens of thousands of dollars to rebrand their stores from My Eyelab to Stanton Optical, with threats of withdrawn corporate support if they did not comply.

Hostile Takeovers

There are allegations that corporate targeted the most profitable franchise locations for hostile takeovers.

Telemedicine Concerns

The lawsuit also raises concerns about telemedicine practices, alleging that some eye doctors associated with Stanton Optical falsely claimed to conduct over 3,000 comprehensive exams weekly, questioning the legitimacy and accuracy of these services.

By the numbers:

Here are the nine Stanton Optical locations closing in Houston:

Store No. 7080 located in Spring

Store No. 7034 located in New Caney

Store No. 7013 located in Houston the Cypresswood store

Store No. 7100 located in Deer Park

Store No. 7099 located in Pearland

Store No. 7136 located in Houston the Alameda store

Store No. 7145 located in Pasadena

Store No. 7191 located in Houston the West Road store

Store No. 7131 located in Katy