Space Center Houston to reopen to the public on Sunday

Space Center Houston has announced they will be reopening to the public starting on Sunday, July 19.

The center reopened to its members on Friday.



The center has put numerous precautions into place as all guests, including members, must have a timed admission ticket to enable staggered, capacity-limited guest entry to the museum. Face coverings will be required for all employees and guests aged two and older.

The center will feature several new exhibits including a new “Apollo 13: Failure is not an option” exhibit summarizing the mission as it unfolded. Outside will feature a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



The center will also feature a new themed guest journey experience, plus a one-directional flow through galleries.

Also, download the free Space Center Houston mobile app to select a new NASA Tram Tour virtual boarding pass to board the tram tour during your visit. The tour takes guests behind the scenes at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.



For a complete list of the reopening procedures, everyone is encouraged to review the center’s Know Before You Go Guide for tips on planning a visit as well as a list of what to bring and what not to bring.