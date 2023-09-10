Southwest Airlines flight attendant welcomes granddaughter as fellow flight attendant
A longtime Southwest Airlines flight attendant got the unique experience of welcoming her own granddaughter as a colleague.
Cynthia Heck has been a Southwest flight attendant in Las Vegas for 19 years.
Recently, her granddaughter, Hannah, followed in her footsteps and also became a Southwest flight attendant.
Hannah said her grandmother's compassion for helping others is what inspired her to pursue the career.