Southwest Airlines flight attendant welcomes granddaughter as fellow flight attendant

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
A longtime Southwest Airlines flight attendant got the unique experience of welcoming her own granddaughter as a colleague.

Cynthia Heck has been a Southwest flight attendant in Las Vegas for 19 years.

Recently, her granddaughter, Hannah, followed in her footsteps and also became a Southwest flight attendant. 

Hannah said her grandmother's compassion for helping others is what inspired her to pursue the career. 