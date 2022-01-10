Soft opening of classes to begin first two weeks of spring semester due to COVID-19, UH officials say

article

Officials with the University of Houston have announced they will be conducting a soft opening of classes for the first two weeks of the 2022 spring semester.

According to the notice, the soft opening will be conducted similarly to the fall 2021 semester.

Officials said the campus and offices, particularly student-facing services, will remain open. Residence halls are open and new residents will move in as planned. Classes will start on schedule.

For more on the announcement, click here.



