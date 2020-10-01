SmartPod brings new COVID-19 testing site to Harris County

The SmartPod ACCESS2HEALTH will roll out in Harris County today, bringing access to health care to underserved areas.

The site will offer COVID-19 testing free of charge, according to the Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner’s Office.

You don’t have to be a Precinct 2 resident to visit ACCESS2Health. To make an appointment visit covid.uhphealth.org. You can also call (346)280-4133 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say no insurance is required and there is no citizenship check.

According to the Commissioner’s Office, the SmartPod costs about $1.5 million including construction, outfitting with medical equipment, transportation, set up and six months of doctor and nurse services from UHP.

The Commissioner’s Office says they purchased two, which were paid for out of the Precinct 2 budget. Because of COVID-19, Federal CARES dollars will be used to help offset the cost.

