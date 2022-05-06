Small plane crashes into homes' backyards in Houston's Hobby area; no injuries reported

A small plane has crashed into the backyards of a couple homes in Houston's Hobby area on Friday afternoon.

The plane went down near Heathglen Lane and Regal Manor Lane, in a neighborhood just behind Dobie 9th Grade Center. Houston Fire Department says the call came in around 2:30 p.m.

According to FlightAware, the plane had just departed Hobby Airport at 2:17 p.m. before crash landing roughly a minute later.

SkyFOX is over the scene which shows the plane down, sparking a fire of a gazebo in one of the backyards. You can watch live in the video player at the top of this article or on FOX26Houston.com/live.

HFD tells FOX 26 that all four people aboard the aircraft made it out safely and there are no reported injuries. Also, no fuel spills are reported.

No word on what caused the crash.

Authorities say there are several road closures around Monroe and Fuqua. Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

According to Pasadena ISD, dismissal is delayed at J. Frank Dobie High School due to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.