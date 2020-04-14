Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man, 69, with dementia
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Stephen Rosenblath was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block in the South Greepark Drive area.
Officials say Rosenblath suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9” tall, 188 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a white t-shirt with a stripe in the middle and blue jeans.
He was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic with Texas license plate #DMF2047.
He may be traveling with his Black Pit Bull, Rosie.
Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1816.