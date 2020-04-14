Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man, 69, with dementia

article

A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Stephen Rosenblath was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block in the South Greepark Drive area.

Officials say Rosenblath suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9” tall, 188 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a stripe in the middle and blue jeans.

He was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic with Texas license plate #DMF2047.

He may be traveling with his Black Pit Bull, Rosie.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1816.