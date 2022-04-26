Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen in Cleveland

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man last seen in Cleveland last Friday.

Authorities are looking for 75-year-old Riley Whitley.

Whitley was last seen on the 70 block of Carlotta Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Whitley is a white male, 5'9" tall, 125 pounds with gray hair and black eyes.

Whitley also has a Texas tattoo on the right thigh, panther tattoo on his right forearm, a birthmark on his left calf, and a gray/black goatee.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Riley Whitley, contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500.