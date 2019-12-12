Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man from Harris County
HOUSTON - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen in northwest Harris County.
Hong Nguyen was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Village Trail Drive.
Nguyen is 5’5” tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.
He was wearing a gray and dark green jacket, blue sweater, beige pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)755-7427.