Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man from Harris County

article

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen in northwest Harris County.

Hong Nguyen was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Village Trail Drive.

Nguyen is 5’5” tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

He was wearing a gray and dark green jacket, blue sweater, beige pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)755-7427.