Silver Alert for missing 64-year-old man from Katy

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday evening in Katy.

Ardell Moore was last seen in the 24900 block of Katy Ranch Road at 6:30 p.m.

Moore is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a U.S. Veterans cap, red windbreaker jacket with a hood, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a blue duffle bag.

Authorities say he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)755-7427.