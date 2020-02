Officials say gunshots were fired at a METRO bus in north Houston early Monday morning.

METRO police believe five shots were fired toward the bus on Veterans Memorial near Rainy River around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say one shot hit a back window. One person was being treated by EMS because of shattered glass.

The other passengers were transferred to a different bus.

Routes are being detoured around the scene due to the ongoing investigation.

