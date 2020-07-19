Shooting under investigation in northern Harris County
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating following a shooting in northern Harris County on Sunday night.
Details are limited but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 12400 block of Millridge Forest Court.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that a woman sustained a gunshot wound and was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
No other details have been released.