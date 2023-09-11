The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of Grassmere St. near Scott St. The shooting happened around 1:30 pm.

One man was killed in the shooting. The victim's brother was detained as a result. It was not said if he was the shooter or not.

Houston police are currently at the scene, and we will update as more information becomes available.