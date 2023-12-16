1 shot at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin; no suspect in custody: APD

One person was shot at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to police.

APD says the call came in at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area between the AMC movie theater and the Cheesecake Factory inside the mall; that area is closed off as police conduct their investigation.

Police used the mall's PA system to direct people out to safety.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation, and that this is an isolated incident.

Officers are currently on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

APD says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.