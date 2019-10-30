Shooting at Halloween costume party in Long Beach leaves 3 dead, 9 injured

Three men in their 20s were killed and nine others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Halloween house party in Long Beach Tuesday night. At least one suspect was on the run and a mass casualty incident was declared by officials.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of 7th Street, located between Cherry and Obispo avenues. It was reported that at least one suspect opened fire inside a house where a party took place.

The twelve victims were found inside and outside the home.

Multiple shell casings were found in an alley behind the home, Long Beach police said.

"We live like a block away and we heard like ten shots at least," a witness told FOX 11.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed a triage set up outside a home next to a nail salon where multiple victims were treated by firefighter-paramedics.

Three men in their 20s were fatally wounded, officials said. Their names were not immediately released.

The nine other victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

No arrests were made and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

Seventh St. from Molino to Temple avenues remained closed while authorities worked to conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.