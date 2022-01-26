Deputies: Search underway for 5 juveniles who assaulted staff, fled detention center in stolen car

Washington authorities are searching for five boys who they say assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center before stealing a car and escaping from the juvenile detention center.

According to the King County sheriff's office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

Deputies said the escape happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Echo Glen in Snoqualmie, Washington. There were only minor injuries to the staff members who were assaulted.

They said the group stole a 2018 blue Ford Fusion that is part of the facility's motor pool - with Washington plates 27545E. The names of the boys have not been released.

There was no indication that the group had any weapons.

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives were at the scene investigating. Authorities are searching for the boys from the ground and the air.

Anyone with information on the groups' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Authorities said more information would be released soon.

The Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie is a medium/maximum security facility that is not fenced, but is bordered by natural wetlands.

Officials told FOX 13 News that there have been previous escapes from Echo Glen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

