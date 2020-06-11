Several officers injured, suspect down during standoff in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Several officers have been injured during a standoff in Paso Robles.
Police confirm a suspect is down.
Shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the area of Ramada Dr. and Valpi Ysabel Rd.
This comes one day after a sheriff's deputy was shot in the head early Wednesday in what authorities called an ambush attack by a gunman with intent on harming or killing police, authorities said.
At this moment it is unclear if the suspect in today’s standoff is wanted for yesterday’s attack.
