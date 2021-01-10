Several Houston-area schools closed due to inclement weather

A number of school districts will be closed due to inclement weather to start the week.

Heavy snow and sleet started to make its way into the Houston area Sunday, Jan. 10 around noon.

The following schools will be closed or delayed due to weather conditions:

Conroe ISD

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions during morning arrival times and anticipated staffing shortages, Conroe ISD will be closed on Monday, January 11, 2021. In-Person and Remote/Online Instruction will resume on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Goodrich ISD

Please note that out of an abundance of caution due to wintry weather and hazardous road conditions, Goodrich ISD schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 11, 2021. School will resume on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Huntsville ISD

HISD School Cancelled - TOMORROW, Monday, Jan 11. Huntsville ISD has decided to CANCEL school for TOMORROW due to inclement weather expected for our district.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College will delay the opening of all facilities until 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11 due to the Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. All LSC Online classes will continue as scheduled. LSC Employees scheduled to work from home will also keep their regular schedule.

Shepherd ISD

Shepherd ISD will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 11, 2021 due to inclement weather.