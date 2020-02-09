Security guard kills 1 in altercation at north Houston sports bar

article

Harris County authorities responded to a shooting at a sports bar early Sunday morning.

Preliminary info shows that at closing time, an armed security officer began shutting things down and one man refused to leave. A physical altercation began between the two and others jumped in.

The security officer shot two people. According to deputies at the scene, one victim is deceased, a second had a minor graze wound, and a third victim is at the hospital.

Numerous witnesses stated that they saw the security guard shoot the deceased point blank for no reason.

This is a developing story.

