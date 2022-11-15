Search underway for woman who flashes gun, demanding cigarettes at Houston convenience store

One woman had a serious need for some cigarettes after she flashed a gun at a convenience store last month. Now, Houston police need your help locating her.

According to authorities, the aggravated robbery happened on the 7500 block of Martin Luther King around 5 p.m. on October 29.

In surveillance video provided by police, the unknown woman quickly walks into the convenience store, immediately flashes a gun at customers, and walked toward the counter.

That's when, authorities said, the woman then pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded a carton of cigarettes.

Once the woman had the cigarettes, she walked out of the store and fled the scene in a red Kia Soul.

The woman is described as a Black female, wearing a pink shirt and black shorts.

If you know who this woman is or where she may be, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS. You can also submit an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.