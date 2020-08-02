Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect following deadly afternoon shooting in SE Houston

Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Houston. 

Details are limited but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 5700 block of S. Loop E Service Road, just before 3:45 p.m. 

Commander Martin with the Houston Police Department said two people were shot, with one person pronounced dead at the scene. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

K9 officers are searching the area looking for the suspect. 

No additional information was provided. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 