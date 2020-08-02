Search underway for suspect following deadly afternoon shooting in SE Houston

A search is underway for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Houston.



Details are limited but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 5700 block of S. Loop E Service Road, just before 3:45 p.m.

Commander Martin with the Houston Police Department said two people were shot, with one person pronounced dead at the scene.

K9 officers are searching the area looking for the suspect.



No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.