Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for shooter after 2 killed in Sunnyside home

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 26 Houston

Man and woman killed in Sunnyside shooting

A man and a woman were shot at a home in Sunnyside, and a third person was injured. Police believe this is a targetted attack.

HOUSTON - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Sunnyside.

Houston police responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Rosemont Street near Scott Street around 5:12 a.m. They arrived to find a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is undergoing surgery.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but say they do not believe the shooting was random. Authorities say the suspect may be someone who knows the victims.