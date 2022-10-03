Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena

article

Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena.

Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.

A short time later, authorities said they found the car abandoned at a concrete barrier storage location in the 5200 block of Cedar Crest. The woman's body was also found in the car.

An investigation continues to find her alleged kidnapper, who police said shares a child with the woman.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.