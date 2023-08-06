Search underway for 2 people after boat sinks in Lake Houston

A search is underway for two individuals following a boat sinking incident in a lake in Northeast Harris County Sunday morning.

While information is limited, Houston Police Department has reported that three people were aboard a boat on Lake Houston when it sank around 3:00 a.m. While one person managed to swim to shore safely, the remaining two did not.

A search team is actively engaged in locating the missing individuals. We will provide further updates on this developing story as soon as more details become available.

HPD is actively searching for missing individuals in Lake Houston.



