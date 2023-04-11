Seabrook police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of NASA Parkway.

Police say Mariann Barton had been in the bike lane when a vehicle clipped her tricycle, and the driver left without providing information.

Barton was transported to the hospital, but police say her injuries were not life-threatening.

"I’m like amazed that I walked away from it. I really am," Barton said.

Barton’s dog was with her at the time of the crash, but was not injured. A firefighter took the dog to the fire station, and they were later reunited.

"That’s everything I’ve got," Barton says. "When it comes down to it, my dog and that bike is all I have."

Jordan Hidalgo, a Seabrook volunteer firefighter, posted about the crash, and the community decided to lend a helping hand.

"Within that two hours I had four or five bikes to choose from to get for her," Hidalgo says. He delivered the new bike to Barton.

Police are still searching for the driver. Police say Barton reported that the vehicle that hit her was a black Yukon Denali, although a witness reported seeing a white vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Seabrook Police Department by calling (281) 291-5610.