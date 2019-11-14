Saugus High School Shooting: 1 dead, several hurt after active shooter opens fire in Santa Clarita

At least one person was killed in an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, officials said, and the suspect was in custody.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired. The school is located at 21900 Centurion Way in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said they were treating a total of four patients from Saugus High. One female and two males were in critical condition, while another male was listed in good condition.

The female patient was pronounced dead a short time later, according to hospital officials.

SAUGUS, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A victim is removed from Saugus high after a shooting occurred at the School in Saugus, CA Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

A hospital spokeswoman for Providence Holy Cross Medical Center said that they received two victims from the high school. One was airlifted and the other was transported by ground. Both students were being treated for gunshot wounds, one in good condition and the other in fair condition. Their genders were not released.

Officials at Olive View Hospital also reported that a 15-year-old female student was transported by ground to their facility for injuries not associated with gunfire, she was expected to be released soon.

SAUGUS, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Students are escorted off campus after a shooting occurred around 7:30 at Saugus high in Santa Clarita, CA Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

L.A. County Fire initially reported that there were at least seven victims. Shortly after 9 a.m., they revised that number stating that six patients were transported to area hospitals. Their ages are unknown.

Around 9:45 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the suspect was in custody and was being treated at a local hospital in "grave condition" from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said that the suspect was a 16-year-old student and that he carried out the shooting on his birthday.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," SVC Sheriff said.

The school was placed on immediate lockdown and law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom individually.

Every student at Saugus High School will be interviewed by law enforcement officers before they will be released to their parents. "We need to conduct a thorough investigation. We apologize for the wait," LASD Undersheriff Tim Murakami said in a tweet.

Neighboring elementary schools Rosedell and Highland Elementary were placed on lockdown.

Additionally, just before 8:30 a.m. SVC Sheriff tweeted that all schools in the William S Hart School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. At 9:10 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted at all schools within the district except for Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High.

A short time later, all schools in the neighboring Castaic Union School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita was being used as a reunification location for parents. The City of Santa Clarita asked the public, "If you do not need to get to Central Park, please avoid the area. Traffic into the park for reunification is jammed, so it will take some time to get through."

A second reunification center was opened at Bouquet Canyon Church, located at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The public was asked to avoid the area as authorities canvassed the area for the suspect.

"If you live in a neighborhood anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911," SVC Sheriff warned in a tweet.

President Donald Trump was "monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita," said Judson P. Deere, Special Assistant to the President. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement:

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community."

Additional details were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson, Alexi Chidbachian and Patrick O'Brien contributed to this report.