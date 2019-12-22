San Jacinto County Officer killed in car crash, while responding to an emergency call

Deputy Bryan Pfluger a San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to a call for service was killed late Saturday night following a crash involving two sheriff’s vehicles in Coldspring. The deputy was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where he passed from his injuries.

An outpouring of support continues to be posted on social media pages.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy’s family and the members of the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

