San Jacinto County Snowhill Fire: 215 acres burned in wildland area, 80% contained

Residents in San Jacinto County are being urged to be vigilant as firefighters battle a wildland fire.

The fire is believed to have started Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:15 p.m. west of Lake Livingston and firefighters from multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze.

Reports indicate that ash is falling in the FM 980 East area, and authorities are asking residents to alert them if they see any falling embers or ash in the vicinity.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures, but authorities are urging residents to stay alert and follow any evacuation orders should they be issued.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Photo courtesy for Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter)

The fire is estimated to be more than 200 acres and is now 80% contained.

Bulldozers are building firelines along each flank of the fire, as helicopters and super scoopers continue to drop water to slow spread, the officials say

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking story as more information becomes available.