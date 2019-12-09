San Francisco tourist documents deadly volcano eruption

article

A man whose Twitter account says he lives in San Francisco detailed a harrowing account of what happened when a volcano blew in New Zealand on Monday killing at least five, documenting the aftermath with photos and videos for all to see.

Michael Schade wrote that he and his family, along with his entire tour group, was “literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before” the White Island volcano erupted. The volcano is a popular tourist spot about 30 miles off mainland New Zealand

In addition to the five killed, dozens were missing and presumed dead. Eighteen others were rescued, and authorities said some of them severely burned.

He took pictures while on his boat ride back to show the devastation and heroism of the first responders. His video showed a wall of ash and steam around White Island and a helicopter badly damaged and covered in ash.

At least 5 dead, several missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

“My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers,” he wrote.

Schade, who could not immediately be reached for comment by phone on Monday, also said his mother tried to help out.

“Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end,” he wrote.

The terrifying disaster immediately raised questions of why people were allowed to visit the island after scientists had noted an uptick in volcanic activity in recent weeks. White Island is the tip of an undersea volcano.

The GeoNet agency, which monitors volcanoes and earthquakes in New Zealand, had raised the alert level on White Island on Nov. 18 from 1 to 2 on a scale where 5 represents a major eruption, noting an increase in sulfur dioxide gas, which originates from magma deep in the volcano. It also said that volcanic tremors had increased from weak to moderate strength.

Brad Scott, a volcanologist with research group GNS Science, said the alert level on White Island was often raised and then later dropped again without any eruption. He said there hadn’t been any major problems with tourists visiting the island in the past, though there had been some close calls.

Schade said he builds out engineering and operations teams at Stripe, a global technology company. His Twitter bio also said he likes helping people, photography and traveling.



Associated Press writers Mark Baker and Nick Perry contributed to this report from Whakatane and Wellington, New Zealand. This story was written in Oakland, Calif.