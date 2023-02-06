Safety tips for dating while the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open are in town

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

With the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open in town at the same time, online dating experts are saying those looking for love need to be extra cautious and provide tips to keep things safe and fun.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and others, created a Game Day Safe Dating Guide for visitors and residents to use. RAINN, Polaris, and The National Domestic Violence Hotline and the city of Phoenix partnered up to create the guide.

"The guide includes tips to connect and meet others online safely, but one of the most important tips is to verify your date’s identity before you meet them. To this end, Tinder will be sending notifications to all its U.S. users who have not photo verified their profiles yet, encouraging them to do so ahead of the big game," said Maggie Gillespie, spokesperson for Match Group.

Safety tips from Match Group:

Verify your new date’s identity: Before you meet your date, know who you are talking to. Use video chat, do an online search before agreeing to meet and use tools like Garbo.

Choose a familiar or well-reviewed and public location to meet: Meet for the first few times in a populated, public place. If your date pressures you to go somewhere private, end the date and report the person through the app you met them on.

Let a trusted friend or family member know where you are going and who you are meeting with: Arrive at the location early to let a server or bartender know you’re meeting someone for the first time so that they can have your back.

Have a way there and back: Be in control of your own transportation. As a backup, use a ride-share app.

Keep an eye on your drink and other personal belongings: Know where your drink comes from and know where it is at all times. Keep personal items with you.

Good vibes only: You deserve someone who respects you and gives you good vibes only.

Report any and all bad behavior, both online and in real life: If something is off, report the person to local law enforcement or through the app you met the person on. If it is an emergency, get to a safe place and call 9-1-1.

Keep all digital and physical evidence: Take screenshots of your conversations with your date before blocking the person and erasing the conversation history.

Report the incident as soon as you can and seek support.

PRODUCTION - 02 September 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: ILLUSTRATION - A hand taps on the Tinder app installed on a smartphone. The dating app launched on September 12, ten years ago.

