RodeoHouston announces Friday night entertainers: Lizzo, Marshmello

Lizzo and Marshmello are coming to the RodeoHouston stage.

RodeoHouston is announcing the final three entertainers that will perform on Friday nights.

Lizzo and Marshmello were announced this morning, and the final announcement will come later this afternoon.

March 6: TBA - Hip Hop/R&B

March 13: Lizzo

March 20: Marshmello

Tickets for the Friday night concerts will go on sale February 6 at 10 a.m.

The performers that were announced last month include Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Ramon Ayala. Click here to see the full list.