Robbery suspect seen dragging victim down the stairs by purse strap

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force.

On Thursday, October 17, at around 2:00 pm, the female victim drove to the Bank of America, located at 5171 San Felipe and withdrew money from the ATM. The victim then drove to the Saks Fifth Avenue at the Galleria Mall, located at 5175 Westheimer, in Houston, Texas. She stated that she exited her vehicle from the parking garage and walked to the escalators.

As she was going up the escalators, she was suddenly jolted back and observed an unknown male trying to take her purse. The victim was then dragged down the escalator and to the doors leading out to the garage and eventually let go of her purse. The suspect then got into a burgundy-colored four-door Buick and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’11 to 6’0, thin build, and wearing white hoodie and blue jeans. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.