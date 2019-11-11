Robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

article

A robbery suspect is injured after being involved in a shooting with a Baytown police officer.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Seventh and Fourth Street.

According to a police spokesperson, an officer encountered a robbery suspect and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was hit one time and transported with a non-life threatening injury.

The officer was not injured.

The scene is under investigation.

This is a developing story.