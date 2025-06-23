Resolution found in Rocky Boston conflict with Pearland seamstress over prom dresses

The Brief Houston fashion designer Rocky Boston advertised for help finishing custom prom dresses. The Pearland seamstress who answered the call claimed she was still owed payment. The dispute was settled after FOX 26 intervened with those involved.



A Houston fashion designer and a Pearland seamstress have reached a resolution in a conflict over payment for work done on prom dresses.

Pearland Designer Gets Closure

When Pearland seamstress Shelena Shulterbrandt answered an ad by Houston fashion designer Rocky Boston to help finish custom prom dresses, she was quickly put to work. The website for designer Rocky Boston notes special-event dresses start at $1,300 before any special features, like beading or intricate designs, plus the cost of fabric.

The original verbal offer to Shulterbrandt was $150 per dress for hemming, alterations and bead-work, which she thought was worth more. Despite trying to negotiate more compensation, Shulterbrandt says the designer put off the conversation, saying it could be discussed at a later time.

Shelena Shulterbrandt

After eight busy days of sewing, Shulterbrandt was paid $1,500 for 10 dresses, but insists she's owed more. In emails and texts seen by FOX 26, Rocky Boston alternately said more payment would come, and then later, that it wouldn't.

In May, a number of social media posts from Rocky Boston customers complained that their prom dresses were damaged or unfinished.

Reached by phone, Rocky Boston says she doesn't think Shulterbrandt upheld her end of the bargain, and was paid more than she was owed. Despite that, acknowledging different people can have different interpretations and perspectives, Boston offered to pay an additional $600 to resolve the dispute and move on.

What they're saying:

"At first, I was about to let it slide because I'm ready to move forward," says Shulterbrandt, "But that's how people get away with this stuff, because of our silence."

The other side:

"We're talking about greed," says Rocky Boston, about the payment complaint. "(She) did not uphold her end of the bargain, (and was) paid more than she was owed."