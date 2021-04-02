Residents fear getting shot at Houston southwest side gas station, surveillance video shows why

"They’re just wielding guns or attacking hard working people trying to get to work," said a nearby resident who asked us not to show her face.



The first thing you see on the surveillance video is a woman dancing on the hood of a car. She runs off when a car pulls up. The next thing you know this guy is ducking behind gas pumps to dodge bullets.



"We’d just go to the convenience store to get something and didn’t think twice about it," she said.



Now, the woman is leery of using the store and she’s not alone.



"People brandishing weapons and jacking people," she said. "Now I never go there after dark."

A man stops at the store at Fondren and South Main near Beltway to get coffee at 6 a.m. That's when he's approached by two men, one brandishing a gun. They steal his wallet and rifle through his truck.



HPD tells FOX 26 between February 2 and March 31, they’ve received 16 calls about trespassing/prowlers and four disturbances calls involving a suspicious person.



While shooting video for this report, we saw Houston Police show up.



Some of those standing around scattered, keep in mind no one is arrested for trespassing if they follow the officers order to leave.

HPD says when they arrive those trespassing or creating a disturbance are usually long gone.



No one seen in the surveillance videos were struck by bullets.



Anyone with any information, should call HPD’s Robbery Division.