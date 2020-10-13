Republican Party of Texas files lawsuit to stop illegal voting in Harris County

article

The Republican Party of Texas has filed a suit against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to illegal stop drive-thru voting.

Harris County has set up drive-thru voting to give more options in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Republican Party of Texas filed the lawsuit in an effort to 'stop illegal voting before it starts' in Harris County.

Several weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Texas ruled Hollins was attempting to send absentee ballot requests to voters that were not legally able to vote absentee.

"Any voter that does not qualify to vote curbside under narrow statutory language would be voting illegally if allowed to vote drive-through," the party released in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Republican Party of Texas hopes that the courts will stop Chris Hollins from allowing illegal voting and protect the integrity and fairness of our election process. The Republican Party of Texas will continue to look for every opportunity to promote lawful, fair elections."

