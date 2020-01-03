Registered sex offender arrested in Heights indecent exposure incidents: Pct. 1

article

Authorities say a man suspected of indecent exposure incidents in the Heights has been arrested.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office says Paul David Cole, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody this morning.

Constable Alan Rosen said multiple people on different dates have reported a man exposing himself in the Heights area of Houston. The suspect was described as a white male between 50 and 70 years old. He had reportedly been seen riding a red bicycle.

“One in particular that was troubling is he flashed a woman who was walking along with a 9-year-old child,” Constable Rosen told FOX 26 yesterday. “And he kind of circled around them and exposed himself and was talking filthy to them.”

Constable Rosen had asked for the public for tips to help find the man.