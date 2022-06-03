Texas American Federation of Teachers conducting survey of members regarding school safety

Making schools safer is something Texas was supposed to do after the Sante Fe Shooting in 2018, but numbers are showing otherwise and the Texas teacher’s union is doing something about it.



State leaders approved a one-time $100 million grant program, created by the Texas Legislature in 2019.

Uvalde ISD got $69,141 in grant funding for hardening facilities. They have eight campuses and about 4,100 students.



"That shows how this was really putting lipstick on a pig. This was acting we were doing something, but really doing anything at all. $69,000. I believe from the document, when you look at it, was for the entire district. Not for any just one school. What are you really supposed to do with that? You know I spend more than that remodeling my house. Much more than that," said Zeph Capo, the president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

They are currently conducting a survey from their more than 66,000 members across the state to find out what teachers feel they need and don’t need to make our schools safer.



Some participants of the survey include our local teachers part of the Houston Teacher’s Union.



"I am definitely concerned, because one thing that we heard was arm the teachers. Like that is a reasonable solution. That is completely idiotic because that is reverting to a less safe measure," said Coretta Mallet-Fontenot with Houston Federation of Teachers.

"Why is it that I feel safer going to the airport and going down to the courthouse and the various places, but I am not safe at my place of employment, which is a school house," said Rennette Brown with Houston Federation of Teachers



The results of the survey by Texas AFT are expected to be released sometime next week.