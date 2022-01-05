Racial slur spray-painted on abandoned vehicle in Heights area, community reacts

On Wednesday morning, people in the Heights area started on their daily walks and jogs, but when they approached the intersection of Egbert and Detering Street near White Oak Bayou trail, they saw a white Lexus SUV with the N-word painted on the side with black spray paint.

A Houston Police Department officer showed up to investigate and to have the car towed.

Houston police tells FOX 26, the SUV had been abandoned for days, but the slur didn’t appear until sometime Wednesday morning, according to residents.

Someone eventually covered it with a sheet, but dozens of people had already seen it and it was shared in the neighborhood Facebook groups.

"It’s very disheartening, and I know everyone is polarized, but there isn’t really two sides here right, there’s a correct side," said resident Sam Davinski.

Other residents sent a message to the suspect, "This behavior is disgusting and if you’re going to do it, don’t do it in a place where you’re going to offend children," said resident Marian Bachelor.

HPD canvassed the area doing interviews and speaking with people who have video cameras pointed toward the area.



They say they’re taking this investigation seriously, and they also called in the criminal division to help investigate.

