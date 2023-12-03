Far Rockaway stabbings: Relative's rampage leaves 4 family members dead, including 2 children

A stabbing rampage at a Queens home engulfed in flames left four family members dead, including two children, before police shot and killed the suspect after he stabbed two officers, authorities said.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference that around 5:10 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a teenage girl saying her "cousin is stabbing my family" at a home on Beach 22nd St. in the Far Rockaway section.

When officers arrived, they found it engulfed in flames, with a man, later identified as Courtney Gordon, 38, of the Bronx, walking out of the house with luggage. Officers asked if he had seen or heard anything.

"As they get to the driveway, they see a male walking out. He’s carrying luggage," Maddery said. "The officers asked the male a question or two, an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds, where the male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one officer in the neck/chest area and strikes the second officer in the head."

An officer then shot the suspect, killing him, an NYPD spokesperson said. Both officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital, but released Sunday night, police said, where they were applauded for their heroism just outside the hospital.

According to police, the stabbing suspect set a fire inside the home. FDNY responded to put it out and as the smoke cleared, one grim discovery followed another.

"We found another three victims, all dead," Maddrey said. "We believe everyone who is dead, the family members, the four family members, were all because of stab wounds."

"The kids especially were very joyful kids, very peaceful, so it's unfortunate what occurred." — Neighbor

Along with an 11-year-old girl, police found a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30’s.

"The kids especially were very joyful kids, very peaceful, so it’s unfortunate what occurred," a close neighbor remembered.

The only evidence police shared was an image of a common kitchen knife used to create total chaos leaving questions that, for now, remain unanswered.

"Come on, how you going to kill your own family? Christmas time too," one neighbor questioned.

Police reported interviewing the child that made the call apart of their investigation regarding what led to the deadly stabbing.

The victims have yet to be publicly identified.